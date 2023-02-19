Believe Sisko | Is the boy’s spouse called son-in-law or daughter-in-law?

In this column, Sisko looks for answers to readers’ questions about customs, ethics and other life dilemmas. Do you have a question in mind? Send it to Sisko: [email protected]

Last we talked about monetary gifts. You had some insightful comments, dear friends. Tuula Kanerva write:

“We were at a wedding last summer, where guests were numerous relatives from Central Europe. I don’t know if there is a custom from there, but the wedding couple had solved the gift question in a very subtle way. In the invitation, it was announced that the couple would like money instead of goods, and there will be a chest of drawers for this at the party. So the account number was not given. The wedding couple and the bridesmaids arrived for the meal, and a tin box decorated according to the theme was carried to the wedding couple’s table. During breaks, the bridesmaid took care of the cap. Party guests could wish the couple luck and at the same time put a cash gift in the box, without the amount being recognizable.”

How thoughtful!

I also wished that we could continue the discussion about money from the perspective of single people and consider the following question.

In my circle of friends, it has been the custom that the same amount is contributed to joint gifts and takeaways by “households”, i.e. for parties, each household brings one bottle of wine or something else to offer. In joint gifts, this has meant that I pay 50 euros and the same goes for a well-to-do couple. I’ve tried to bring it up from time to time, but usually the threads just talk about how “everyone” brings something. I have often wondered if couples notice that the arrangement is not very fair. Living alone is more expensive anyway. On the other hand, many people think that the spouse does not have to participate in, for example, the gift of the wife’s friends. In Sisko’s opinion, what is an equal way to share such financial investments?

– Half alive

Sharing expenses with friends is difficult because there are differences in income, and you may not even dare to talk about money directly. For one, the amounts are small, while the other has to think carefully about his participation. Money situations also vary, and it is gratifying if common practices are also flexible according to the situation.

Still, in the described situation, paying according to the main figure sounds like an equitable rule of thumb. A single gift might perhaps be more personal and naturally only from friends (and not spouses), but otherwise.

How do you try to influence practice?

I would suggest verbalizing the logic out loud if possible. If it has been agreed that everyone pays 50 euros, you can ask a more detailed question, whether this meant per person or household. Or if we’re talking about wine bottles, you can suggest bringing something a little smaller yourself, if you’re only bringing it for one person.

If it goes well, others will also notice the situation. The most important thing is a friendly tone and, if necessary, fair directness, if a discussion does arise on the matter. Then it’s not worth taking courses anymore, but admitting that you would like a different kind of distribution.

I wonder why coffee places and gas stations can only offer lactose-free milk for coffee? Lactose-free milk is processed in multiple stages, and foreign substances are added to it. It must be more expensive than regular milk. However, only six percent of customers are lactose intolerant. Products and service are also needed for the majority. Oat milk is often available these days. That’s enough for the minorities.

– Biochemist

According to the medical journal Duodecim, almost one in five Finns suffers from lactose malabsorption. In the rest of the world, the share is higher.

Still, many entrepreneurs probably have a practical reason for their choice: shelf life. Lactose-free milk is pasteurized at a higher temperature than “regular” milk, which is why it lasts longer.

If you don’t have enough cold storage space, it’s especially handy to buy preheated lactose-free milk in bulk. It stays unopened at room temperature, as do most oat milks.

So the majority should not be upset!

Now that a married couple can be of the same sex, how about a daughter-in-law, son-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law? Son’s spouse, son-in-law or daughter-in-law? Daughter’s spouse: daughter-in-law or son-in-law? Father-in-law’s spouse: father-in-law or mother-in-law?

– Jukka Jokinen

Dictionary editor of the Language Agency Ilona Paajanen says that the word articles for daughter-in-law and son-in-law have already been updated in 2016 to better reflect current usage. Nowadays, the meaning of daughter-in-law is ‘son’s wife or daughter’s female spouse’ and son-in-law ‘daughter’s husband or son’s male spouse’.

Father-in-law and mother-in-law are still explained as the spouse’s father and mother. It would be logical that even these old gendered designations would be used according to gender: all fathers and, if desired, also the father’s husband are father-in-laws.

Paajanen reminds that you can also ask directly about appointment wishes – as is often done with new grandparents – especially when it comes to gendered appointments.