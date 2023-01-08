Believe Sisko | Can the party be sued for breaking election promises?

In this column, Sisko looks for answers to readers’ questions about customs, ethics and other life dilemmas. Do you have a question in mind? Send it to Sisko: [email protected]

New year, new questions! Dear friends, in the spirit of election spring, we start with a reflection that hits the heart of representative democracy:

Before the elections, the parties always promise something good to everyone. However, many times during the election period, the promises are not fulfilled. Is this one of the reasons why politicians are not really trusted? Or do the parties just want to get good support in the elections, aim for first place in the parliamentary elections and thus get the position of prime minister? Can a political party be sued in Finland if the promised election promises are not fulfilled? Or does the voter always just have to settle for the parties saying that there is no money for the promised election promises?

– Mika Lille

It is easy to understand the voter’s disappointment, because there is no point in voting if it has no effect. But let’s think for a moment about our political system.

The party system has produced a situation in Finland where many parties of different sizes compete for power. Parties may end up sitting in the government, whose election promises have been directly opposite in some matters. So not all promises can be fulfilled, even for the prime minister’s party.

Instead of justice, the success of politicians is measured by votes in elections. Voters let those who, in their opinion, have done a good enough job continue their work, while others drop out of parliament.

The idea that politicians don’t really represent the people always grows in popularity. We know it as populism, which as a word already refers to the people (populus in Latin).

No matter which candidate you want to vote for, informed decision-making requires the voter to follow politics.

At the end of the year, the political editor of my reading circle happened to reflect on the topic out loud. He thought about the role of his own profession in what kind of image of politics is conveyed to voters.

The media often try to get politicians to change their minds, make “cow deals” or agree to a solution that deviates from their goal. Let’s talk about who wins or loses any argument.

So what bothered the reader?

Agreeing on issues and looking for compromises is normal in a multi-party system, part of politics and should be talked about as such.

It may be that it is easier to implement election promises in a two-party system, for example, when one party has more power at a time. Even that system still has its own problems, as those who have followed American politics know.

Hi Sister! While watching TV, I have noticed a change in men’s clothing: the handkerchief has been introduced. If before, a handkerchief was used at all, then its color was chosen according to the shirt or tie. Now it looks like the cloth was grabbed from the napkin holder in the coffee room. What do you think? Has fashion changed? Are there any rules or guidelines for using a handkerchief?

– Anna-Mari

The popularity of handkerchiefs has really grown, confirms my friend who has worked in a men’s clothing store for years. According to him, there is often a lot of thinking behind the choice of cloth.

There are enough materials and methods of folding. There are some guidelines on the label. For example, with a tailcoat, a silk scarf is preferred, leaving only a few centimeters visible. However, the most important instruction is perhaps that the cloth is meant to be shown, not used.

So one could perhaps think that the function of a handkerchief is to bring joy to its wearer as well as to others.

My friend has seen when many men come to the store looking for a tie or handkerchief with a picture of their partner’s choice of clothing. The search basically has the same tone.

However, finding the same shade as Tismodelle is going to be almost impossible. On the other hand, an accessory in a slightly different shade looks like a failure, says a friend.

He has encouraged the customer in such a situation to choose a color that pleases him, which can also match his spouse’s dress – if he wants to, women don’t usually choose their clothes based on their partner’s outfit either. Many have made the choice happily.

A handkerchief in the color of a shirt or tie might look a bit boring. Some wear only a handkerchief with their suit these days and leave out the tie or bow completely.

You can easily look for a suitable color in your eyes, hair or shoes. Or just choose the one you like.

And what do I think?

I have to admit that, like many others, I am refreshed by change.

However, the German think tank Hot or Cool Institute estimates in its recent report that each of us could sustainably buy about five new clothes a year (and this obviously applies to adults, because children’s clothes use less material).

From this point of view, a handkerchief is a very nice accessory that makes it easy to change the look of an outfit, even if you wear the same clothes often.