Since football is football, Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi or any elite footballer have been the only protagonists of the different advertisements for sportswear, television promotions or soft drinks of all kinds. Neither more nor less than super machos photoshopped juggling impossible and retouched with the ball and badly pronouncing the two phrases of the slogan of the turn brand.

And it is that for advertising, football was only a men’s thing, like cognac. The women were invisible. They did not appear in paint or on the pitch or in the surrounding area. The only thing that could be seen was how little the NO-DO showed us from past times (see the video that heads the post)

But the brands are beginning to realize the potential that this sport can have (has) in the female category and are already beginning to bet on equalizing girls with boys in Marketing terms.

And although, as with the ads with the participation of male soccer players, they are quite conventional, they are becoming more common. Let’s briefly review this emerging interest in women’s football.

The first that has done it has been the own UEFA who launched the campaign come play together (Let’s play together). And he scheduled it to be broadcast during the breaks of one of the Champions League days to give it greater visibility.

To say that even the digital content platforms have already been interested in the retransmissions of the girls’ matches. The platform DAZN It has already been done with the rights of the Champions League to broadcast it on YouTube for free until 2025.

In all parts of the world, women’s football is beginning to gain relevance and advertising is focused on it. It can be normal in countries as football fans as Brazil either Germanybut what is revealing is that they are advertised in countries with as little tradition as Iceland, Tasmanian or Kuwait.

Here, some regional football federations are concerned with promoting football among the smallest. case of the Ceuta Football Federation with messages like “We also play”.

Ceuta women’s football campaign

the koreans of hyundai, one of the companies that has decided to bet the strongest in this regard and which is one of the sponsors of Atlético de Madrid, has launched the campaign “Women with F for football” in support of the first team of women of the rojiblanco club. This is the result.

hyundai

He too FC Barcelonain collaboration with your sponsor Stanley, has joined this current with the motto “We are soccer players” in which she claims that this sport knows no gender when the referee whistles and the 22 players are just soccer players. By the way, on April 22, he managed to gather 91,648 spectators at the Camp Nou in a Women’s Champions League match.

FC Barcelona

Sports brands, of course, have also jumped on the bandwagon. Nike, and his attempt to promote it in the United States is one of the most active in these conflicts. “Dream further” is his proposal.

Even the banks have become interested in this emerging market. One of them is CaixaBank. It not only sponsors the boys of the Spanish team, it also sponsors the girls and advertises them. In addition, they have dedicated spaces dedicated to the promotion of this sport with various soccer players. One of them is Alexia Putellasthe first Spanish woman who has managed to win the Ballon d’Or.

Likewise, the Dutch ING They also sponsor their team with their “Nothing can stop us”

Finally, not only conventional football is beginning to attract brands. German supermarket chain Lidl do your bit by supporting women’s Gaelic football.

All that remains is for wages to be equalized…

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.