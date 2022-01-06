For years Hollywood has tried to bring different video game sagas to the big screen with varying degrees of success. Until recently it was believed that they were all bad to mediocre, but that seemed to change with the advent of adaptations of Sonic Y Mortal Kombat. Now the next to receive the cinematic treatment will be Uncharted.

Uncharted is a saga of adventure video games created by Naughty dog. With four main games and a couple of spin-offs it’s easy to know that this is one of the most beloved and successful franchises. That is why its adaptation to the cinema in a film starring by Tom holland. Interestingly, it turns out that this movie started life as something else.

From a young James Bond to an Uncharted movie

Since the tape of Uncharted It is very close to being released, it will arrive on February 18, Tom holland has been promoting it in different media. One of them was the magazine Total Film where the actor revealed that his next film actually began as something else that later led to the adaptation of the title of Naughty Dog.

In accordance with Holland, he approached Sony with an idea to create a movie focused on a young man James Bond. This would serve as an origin story for the renowned British spy and his international adventures. Although the company decided not to film the idea of Tom, their pitch gave them the idea of ​​creating a tape of Uncharted with a Nathan drake in its beginnings.

‘That started the conversation and we started arguing about whether I could play this role.‘indicated Tom holland, who later announced himself as the protagonist of Uncharted. Your choice as the bounty hunter Nathan drake has received mixed responses, however he argues that it is an origin story. For him it is a way of adding to the mythology without detracting from the games.

The movie of Uncharted It has gone through a lot of directors and quite a few years in development, but we are finally close to seeing it. TO Tom holland joins him Mark Wahlberg In the role of Sully, Y Antonio Banderas as the villain to beat. We will soon know if this film will work or if it would have stayed as an idea.

