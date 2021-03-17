Mortal Kombat It will have its long-awaited return to the cinema on April 16 of this year, and so far the advances look very promising.

The first trailer made it clear that they took various elements from the video game current for the fight scenes, but also received inspiration from another important saga.

Believe it or not, the team in charge of the movie Mortal Kombat revealed that they were inspired by the The Lord of the rings to unify the universe of the original material.

This revelation was made by the producer Todd garner in an interview with GamesRadar +, where he spoke of the process to unite the plot.

According to Garner, they took as inspiration The Lord of the rings, due to the way he condensed his mythology for the movies.

‘When we really investigated all of Mortal Kombat’s history, fantasy, rules, and mythology, we really saw it as The Lord of the Rings.’

It seems that it will be as faithful as possible to the original work.

Todd related that the producer James wan and the director Simon McQuoid approached the world of videogame just as the team in charge of the film did Peter jacksonas there were many elements that needed to come together to keep the franchise intact.

This does not mean that they copied the visual style of The Lord of the rings, but they analyzed in depth what were the fundamental elements to maintain the narrative in a film without distorting the canon.

This statement lets us see that they took very seriously the work of adapting the lore of videogame so as not to disappoint the fans, but it will be until April 16 when we will see if they succeeded.

Do you think the Mortal Kombat movie will do a good job?

