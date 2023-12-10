The custom of sending classic emails to people through a home mailbox system has been lost for a long time, and the decision has been made due to the immediacy that an email gives and that it also reduces the cost of paper, which pollutes the environment. However, something that people do not know is that to a lesser extent, digital emails also affect nature, generating some CO2especially if they accumulate in the user's tray.

This means that if there are people who already have their tray filled to the brim, they are generating a lot of pollution, which results in harm to the people themselves, since we are the ones who breathe the air that is generated by all this. O2 that affects the surrounding area. The present carbon footprint has always been a problem since emails existed, so although it may seem like minor news, we have been unconsciously damaging the atmosphere for some time.

According to recent research, an attempt has been made to calculate how much damage is done each time people send just one email, and the conclusion has been reached that a simple one that is only for work resolutions, contaminates 17 grams of CO2. But since people do not send only this amount per day and they are not the only ones in the world, it is evident that this polluting element multiplies millions of times, something that grows as the years go by.

The solution so that we do not contaminate so strongly is the one that sounds simplest at the time you read this note, that is, delete the junk emails that you have and that are obviously no longer needed for use in the short future. or also long. On the other hand, those that arrive immediately and fall into the spam folder should also be deleted immediately, as these can accumulate en masse without the user really realizing it.

Via: Statista

Editor's note: The way to contribute with your grain of sand is simple, because you only have to delete what you really no longer need. Of course, you have to pay attention to what you delete, as there may be files that have not previously been backed up on a computer.