Year 2021 It has been quite a controversy Konamisince it changed the name of one of its star franchises, ESPwhich is now called eFootball and did not have the best initial results. Added to that is the sale of NFTs to celebrate the anniversary of Castlevania. And despite all that, it has been one of his best years on the earnings front.

According to the results of the fiscal year shared by the page ResetEraThis has been the company’s most successful fiscal year in quite a few years. With a profit of 74.4 billion yen and a net profit of 54.8 billion yen, an increase of 69.9%. This is thanks to games that you might think are niche, but maybe they are misconceptions.

One of the titles that helped him Konami to reach this milestone is Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duels, which since the beginning of the year until now, has already accumulated more than 20 million downloads globally. Add to that the sales of a Japan-exclusive game called Momotaru Densetsubeing one of the cartridges that has sold the most in the land of the East.

In news related to the company. Konami has decided to celebrate its next 50th anniversary of existence in a big way, so in a surprising way they are going to officially change the name. If you want to know what his new nickname will be, you can consult it at the link that we leave you below, you will surely find the news interesting.

Without a doubt, these were numbers they didn’t see coming for anyone in the video game industry.

