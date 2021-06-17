The S model of the console conquers Japanese gamers for its size and design, claims the brand.

Japan it has always been the fiefdom of Nintendo and PlayStation. A region where Xbox had a very moderate presence in the Xbox 360 era, but was disappeared in the age of Xbox One. But things are changing with Xbox Series X and S, or so says the head of Xbox in Asia, Jeremy hinton, in a interview with IGN. The Microsoft manager assures that “Japan is our fastest growing market from around the world “, with a great pull of its smaller Xbox Series S model, which triumphs among Japanese gamers.

“We have seen phenomenal growth in the last 12 months in Japan, “says Hinton.” And that’s new people joining our ecosystem, it’s people signing up for Xbox Game Pass, it’s people buying PC games or accessories. “As usual, Xbox always think about the global ecosystem, with consoles or computers as the entry point to services. And Xbox Game Pass was precisely one of the great protagonists of the Xbox conference of E3 2021, where we remember, the service is available right now for one euro for the first three months.

Back at Xbox in Japan, Hinton notes that this growth is largely due to the arrival of Japanese gamers who had never owned an Xbox before. And, also, to others who had an Xbox 360, but did not buy an Xbox One, and jump directly to the new generation. “We see very strong indicators that we are reaching new users. The demand is certainly higher, we see that our stock runs out in minutesCuriously, and unlike the West, Xbox Series S is the most popular model console in Japan, compared to its “older” sister Series X.

We have more content developed by Japanese than ever beforeJeremy Hinton, Xbox AsiaThe manager believes that its low price is one of the reasons, although he also points to a much more interesting reason for its success: its smallest size. “I’ve certainly seen many of the people who share the purchase of their consoles on Twitter, talking about how cute, small and attractive she is [Series S] for the people. So definitely we are seeing a higher demand for it“All this not only means more users for Xbox, it also means attracting more Japanese developers to its platform.” We have more content developed by Japanese in our ecosystem that we have never had at any other time in our history. “

“I think we have distributed more development kits with independent developers in Japan than ever before in our history, and there is a lot of talent in Japan’s growing independent scene. “Since the announcement of the Xbox Series, Microsoft showed its commitment to this region by confirming its simultaneous launch in the region. And considering Jeremy’s remarks Hinton of Redmond are optimistic about their efforts on the island. Will they really be able to penetrate your market? And let’s not forget that with the purchase of Bethesda, Xbox now owns a Japanese Triple A studio.

