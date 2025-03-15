One goes to the psychologist to tell him a personal conflict, but in his internal jurisdiction what he expects from him is to resolve him advising what to do. And it is common to feel disappointed in the first sessions when checking how the solution does not use, but … that, transforming into a mirror, ask questions that you should have asked you and that only corresponds to you. That has happened to Real Betis for years in Europe, who interrogated his traumatic experience of not going from the round of 16 of the continental tournaments, without realizing that the answer was. He found her in Guimaraes.

It was none other than to overcome demons as a group and not as a scattered set of wills, to believe in itself and learn from mistakes. And what if he got it in the Portus Cale Romana. The rival, who danced him at the first touch in several phases of the first leg in Villamarín, taking advantage of the crazy greeniblanca pressure, was canceled from minute one. It was enough to stay close together, take each of their space, greater defensive anticipation and use of ball robberies to launch the backlash. Bakambú and company, with the effectiveness of so many days absent, made the rest.

Now, after tomorrow’s game in Leganés and the league stop, it will have to face a demanding domestic calendar with Seville and Barcelona in red, before resolving the first date with the Polish Jagiellonia. It is sensible to predict that the pass to the semifinals will be elucidated in Byalistak, cradle of the rival, on April 17, Holy Thursday. Another Thursday that can be historical for Sevillian football. This without fair booths, but with an early morning after the game inviting not to sleep. With airport permission, Rubén Casillas, the second of Manuel Pellegrini, will be able to thank in the street his intercession to the Christ of the sentence and the hope Macarena, images to which the game days are entrusted. Because what happens against the champion of the Ekstraklase occurs in 23-24, and third in the current season, Betis has already broken a malefice.