“I am an optimistic and studious girl and I have always liked learning new things. The teachers I remember with affection and gratitude are those who saw me as Marta, and not as a person with Down syndrome.” It was March 2019 when Marta Sodano, now 30 years old, represented the Coordown association at the United Nations headquarters in New York. In his speech he recounted his educational experience with clear and carefully chosen words and explained how important it is that others – educators who should transmit knowledge for life, employers, friends themselves and family – believe in the potential of every person, regardless from what is written in their 'chromosomal identity card'. An international campaign, branded Coordown in Italy, was inspired by her passionate story.

The video that launches it, on the occasion of World Down Syndrome Day on Thursday 21 March, is entitled 'Assume that I can' and has reached more than 100 million views online in 4 days. Objective: to break down stereotypes about disability and put an end to the prejudices that prevent people with Down syndrome from fully developing their lives and their potential. “I discovered that in psychology there is a concept, in English 'self-fulfilling prophecy', that is, a self-fulfilling prophecy, whereby the teacher who thinks that the student cannot understand behaves accordingly, does not explain, and makes the prophecy come true. But for me there are no easy or difficult concepts. If I think about the things that have not been explained and taught to me, this makes me angry”, Marta highlighted in her speech to the UN.

And today, in a testimony collected for Adnkronos Salute, she explains why she wanted to talk about this: “I realized that in the world there is a lot of discrimination against different people, and I was one of those who suffered this discrimination. I wanted to give a bit of a voice to broaden people's mentality further, also on the fact that we need to be inclusive, give ourselves the means, trust and above all make us believe in ourselves, that we have abilities that we can put to good use. “. Marta lives in the province of Bergamo, with her mother Laura. And he explains what his life was like in the classroom: “Certain teachers started with low expectations. Those in gymnastics, English, law thought: 'She has Down syndrome, why teach her? What purpose does she need? She won't understand never.' And they made me do things different from the lesson.”

STUDY, WORK AND THE WILL TO MAKE IT – Marta did not give up, what she needed and which was not passed on to her, she tried to acquire it herself. “I study English through the computer, I study the etymology, the meanings of words. In short, I like studying and I would have liked it if they had taught me”, she says. Someone believed in her. And Marta also wanted to remember them in her speech, citing for example the primary school support teacher who helped her “build a solid foundation for my future home”. Or her “sister-friends” who “made her understand that I am me and that there is nothing more beautiful than being yourself”. “I need to understand the world around me, because otherwise how can I interact with others and fit into society?”, was her appeal.

Reality is not always as one would like, he confirms today, highlighting how important certain figures are for how they can influence the lives of others. “During the initial three years of high school in a social sciences institute – he recalls – the first law professor made me study, she taught me and from there I learned something. Likewise psychology. In the two years everything was different, because they didn't believe in me. They made me do other things. They made me draw animals.” Her mother Laura explains how moving to another school to finish the two-year period marked Marta's academic career. “If some teachers had done an excellent job”, even allowing her to take the three-year exams together with her other classmates, “in this other school she was suddenly no longer able to do anything. She followed some subjects, with the teacher support more than anything, and it was more or less the same program, for other subjects there was no way. For example, the gym teacher said he didn't have time to waste. She didn't know it at the time, because I shielded from these things.”

At the end of the two-year period, the time for the final exams arrives. “And they didn't want her to take the exam with everyone else – says mother Laura – Obviously she would have had a different certificate. But, in short, they told me: she comes here alone at the end of the session and goes into a closet to do her chat. We said no. Together with our association we had to argue, we said that there was no way she was going through such an experience”, for which “the justification was that they didn't want to put her under pressure. We fought and Marta did her exam, she did very well, she was very good, her classmates celebrated her. Zero blood pressure. We talked about all these things when Marta was asked to speak at the United Nations and she fully understood what was happening at school”.

Today Marta works in the warehouse of a company in Bonate, where she did an internship and was hired on a permanent basis. She also cultivates her passions. Like the one for nature and animals. “When I turned 30, my uncles and a friend gave me my own website, and every Sunday I publish an article because I want to protect nature,” she explains. As for work, “I am responsible for checking and archiving vehicle transport certificates in logistics. My company is very welcoming, I feel listened to, they believe in me, they teach me things, they insist on me becoming independent, but above all safe The word I would use is: sustained.”

TRANSFORMING SELF-FULFILLING PROPHECIES INTO A GOOD SENSE – The international campaign, which was created with the contribution of various associations, “I find it very inspiring”. In the video, a girl with Down syndrome is surrounded by people who believe that she cannot drink a cocktail, box, study Shakespeare, or live alone and limit her options. But halfway through the film comes the turning point: the young woman with determination invites us to use the self-fulfilling prophecy in a positive sense. If you believe in me, if you trust me, you will be able to have a positive impact and then, perhaps, I will be able to achieve goals, even unexpected ones. A short format that shows how children, young people and adults with Down syndrome can play the piano perfectly, ski, get a tattoo, give a Ted Talk in front of a large audience, win an Emmy, breakdance, skate, have a work, go to university, live alone, have a relationship and get married.

“Only one thing is more difficult for me” compared to the protagonist of the video, says Marta: “I live in a small town, there aren't many people here in the area, I would like to have more friends to go out in the evening. I lack opportunities that the girl in the video has, I can't do all those things because I don't have autonomy in transport. I would like to go to the cinema, to the museums, but here there are no means of transport and my mother would have to take me towards Bergamo or Milan. Unfortunately I don't take plus the bus alone because I was the object of bad attention, from a group of boys. I talk a lot and I'm sociable and they approached me at the stop. I was scared when I talked about it at home.” Her desire for the future? “If more people welcomed, if they taught people with disabilities useful things for their lives, it would be better. I would like us to be more included in society. We need more compassion and respect, even towards nature and animals.”