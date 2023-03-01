The staunch belief, the belief “because I want to believe” is suicidal, destructive, fatal.

Since the arrival of the peninsular that invaded us, the locals wanted to believe that they would be the solution to remove the Aztec domination. They did not wonder about the motivations of these unknown foreigners.

He aztec people it was subdued, and from there all the autochthonous tribes were subdued, beginning the bloody treatment of the indigenous people and the ferocious looting of our wealth.

The incredible thing is that we did not learn, we continue throughout our history, believing what we want to believe.

That is the reason why we have no real bases, nor developed skills to defend the ideology to which we are faithful. And the reason is that we do not know it thoroughly.

It is more comfortable, simply believing in what is communicated to us, to analyze it, submit it to impartial scrutiny, qualify it as true, to defend it without having to resort to disqualifying the person in front or dismissing it as a lie, if applicable.

We do not realize that it is much more expensive to suffer the consequences of that blind belief, to overcome it and be objective to guide us in our actions.

Of course, it is not about disqualifying or not the message depending on the messenger. It is important to separate both agents and grant the intrinsic credit they possess.

No one will answer for our actions, we are responsible for them and although it is fair to assume the consequences, positive or negative, it is not fair that others also pay for them.

our minors, today they suffer for what we did, or what we did not do yesterday, we ourselves suffer from it even without recognizing it. And perhaps it is time to change our behavior model and assume the corresponding responsibility, leaving aside our indifference -not recognized- that has done us so much damage.

believe blindly it degrades us, believe blindly it is denying, or rather, denying ourselves our inner freedom to choose. believe blindly today, it will lead us tomorrow to suffer the shame of seeing our children or grandchildren in the eye. believe blindly Today, it is giving up the dignity that our elders bequeathed to us.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact of free thinkers.

Thank you