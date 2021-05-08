Beliefs The fortune teller promised wealth, so Chen Ya-Chen planned his name and career according to the instructions: In Chinese culture, fortune tellers even guide companies

Changing the name is believed to reverse the direction of happiness, but choosing a name is a careful matter. Horoscope hare needs holes in its name, rooster mountains.

Taipei, Taiwan

Would I take it to become an entrepreneur, Chen Ya-Chen asked his fortune teller.

It is not your job, the fortune teller replied. He urged Chen to look for sales jobs at a health care company.

Chen forgot about her dreams of her own business and started selling cosmetic surgery on the loaves of others.

This is not a rare story in Taiwan. The Chinese cultural circle relies on fortune tellers to figure out lucky deeds for each.

Of course, not everyone believes in fortune tellers, but many do, especially in the older generation. This is indicated, for example, by the rows of prophets’ stalls near the temples.

34 years old Chen has been obedient to his fortune teller since he changed his name at a young age. Changing the name to translate happiness is quite common in Taiwan.

Chen Ya-Chen himself has studied a little about the principles of name change. Forecasting courses are held in Taiwan.­

Chen’s reason was originally different: his old name did not reveal whether he was a girl just a boy. The last straw was when the university tried to place him in a men’s dormitory.

Considering the name change, Chen went to the fortune teller. The fortune teller analyzes the punctuation of his old name.

“He said there are five evil things in my name. The most important thing was that I would lose money because of it. After a few days, money was stolen from me. ”

Chen find a new name for yourself with the fortune teller.

To do that, the fortune teller needed Chen’s birthday and time. Using this information and various tables, it was determined how many strokes, i.e. lines, should be in the spelling of the name in order for the name to bring balance to the deficiencies identified by Chen at birth.

In addition, Chen’s Chinese zodiac sign hare was taken into account. It was good to have squares in the spellings of the name so that the hare would have holes to stay. If he had been a rooster in his horoscope, his name should have had the sign of a mountain, for example, for a rooster flying to a mountain becomes a victorious phoenix.

Chen Yu-Hsuan became Chen Ya-chen. The number of dashes in the characters of the name matched the lucky numbers, and one character in the name provided the much-needed rabbit hole. Happiness was thus set in place.

In the middle punctuation of Chen Ya-Chen’s name, there is a good hole for the hare to live and be safe.­

There is no scientific basis for divination, but Chen’s confidence in acts of happiness is as strong as the believer’s credit for prayers.

“The fortune teller promised I would get the house, clothes, food and money. And so it happened. ”

Six years after the name change, Chen bought his own apartment, and the money was enough for everything he needed.

The other promise of the fortune teller was fulfilled:

“I used to be quiet, but six months after the name change, I became more talkative.”

In one case, Chen is going to defy his luck. The forecaster said she should not get married, but Chen is still looking for a husband.

Yang Teng-ko is a respected fortune teller and fortune teller in Taiwan. He says he will find suitable days for major companies to do business and give favorable Chinese names to leaders from abroad.

The fortune teller Yang Teng-ko himself has changed his name and believes that the name change helped him get married and get rich.­

After the President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-Wenin support was in the doldrums, Yang argued in public that it was due to the poor condition of the president’s father’s grave: if the bones of the ancestors were to suffer, so would the descendants. Yang shows a photo of a tomb with mold.

“Eventually, President Tsai repaired the grave, and as soon as his support began to rise.”

Chinese divination has ancient roots and a wide variety of techniques. Yang knows numerous of them.

He came for the interview directly from the client visit with which he designed the apartment fengshuita.

When the bedroom and bed are in the right place, health stays good and no nightmares bother, Yang explains. Sunlight should be appropriate, as well as for ventilation. The strengths of the magnetic fields also affect. He is assisted by a board with a hand in the middle.

This tool is used to help find good feng shui in homes.­

Yang Teng-ko uses a spreadsheet to help him look for suitable days for big corporate decisions, for example.­

With the exact date of birth, Yang helps parents find the perfect name for their baby. With another complex-sounding technique, Yang calculates favorable conditions.

“For example, this year is a good time for one investment, too early for another. The place seems, one thing may work in Taiwan, another in the United States. Setting up a café can work, but a school can’t. ”

If all the necessary information is available, Yang says the predictions will be one hundred percent.

In 2016, Yang predicted Tsai’s election victory by shaking three old coins inside the turtle’s empty shell. The prediction can be seen from the direction the coins fall from the shell.

Good luck things should not be played, Yang warns. He blames the recent rapture with a sushi restaurant promised free meal for customers who changed their name to the salmon brand. At least 150 people grabbed the offer.

“There may be the wrong number of bets on the characters in the name.”

Besides, of the zodiac signs, only tiger, snake and dog eat fish, Yang says. So salmon are not good for those born in the year of other brands.

Fortunately, in Taiwan you can change your name three times.