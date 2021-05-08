Dubai (Union)

His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, Chairman of the General Sports Authority, met with a group of young athletes with accomplishments in various sports, and heard from them the most important challenges facing them and the aspects that can be worked on improving, to enable them to continue harvesting Tournaments.

His Excellency affirmed that a new phase has begun at the level of sports work in the country, translating the directives of the wise leadership to achieve a qualitative leap on the level of the sports system, the title of which is effective partnership with all concerned parties, including the young champions.

The meeting, which comes within the framework of the Future Sports Dialogue initiative recently launched by the General Sports Authority, focused on ways to empower and support young athletes, and to closely examine the challenges and difficulties they face, with the aim of developing a new policy for the next stage.

His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi began the meeting by praising the achievements of the young heroes and the importance of their role in raising the reputation and stature of the Emirates, and pointed to the keenness of the leadership of the state and its interest in empowering Emirati youth, as they are the most important and most valuable resource in sustainable development and achieving the desired goals of the state over the next fifty years.

His Excellency clarified that the General Sports Authority will work with the concerned authorities to launch programs to explore sports talents at an early age, provided that this coincides with the process of developing and renewing sports facilities, to create an appropriate environment that allows these talents to progress studied on the ladder of success, and during the meeting His Excellency pointed out the importance of partnership. Between the General Authority for Sports and the bodies affiliated with the Sports Coordination Council, which includes the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture and Youth, to develop plans to reach the desired goals while making use of past experiences.

Athletes enriched the dialogue through transparent interventions that included talking about the challenges and obstacles facing them, and preventing them from reaching the level that guarantees them continuity in achieving distinguished results, and maintaining the guarantee of a distinguished presence in the various tournaments. The athletes discussed the lack of enough stadiums to train for some games, the issue of sabbatical, which is one of the most important problems facing them during the preparation period before the tournaments, as well as the absence of media attention that focuses on some sports but not others. The interventions also included the consequences of some clubs canceling their games, which negatively affected their public base, and the youth and children ‘s demand to practice them.

His Excellency explained: I sensed through previous meetings with the concerned parties a real desire to make a noticeable difference at the level of sports work, and sports development basically needs to define roles, clarify goals and set accountability mechanisms, so that the work is according to clear foundations, to achieve continuity and develop the culture of making heroes in order to ensure Permanent presence in all competitions.

His Excellency added: The UAE seeks to enhance its sporting position and place a large footprint at the continental level, by achieving championships on the one hand, and by assuming international positions in continental federations, and we are ready to support all who wish to reach decision-making centers in global organizations, and therefore it is necessary Reconsidering some aspects to be more flexible and to cope with the great changes that the world and sports in general are going through.

It should be noted that the General Sports Authority launched the “Future Sports Dialogue”, and the initiative includes a group of diverse activities, and is based on five foundations: partnership, governance, talent sponsorship, community sports, and how sports can be used to enhance the state’s presence and confirm its position in all forums.