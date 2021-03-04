Dubai (Union)

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al-Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, discussed ways to enhance the volume and quality of local agricultural production by expanding the use of technologies and innovative solutions for modern agricultural systems with local farm officials.

During a field inspection, His Excellency stressed that the expansion of the application of modern sustainable agriculture systems is one of the main elements that the Ministry focuses on, to contribute to ensuring the security and sustainability of food, flexibility and continuity of supply chains, and enhancing the competitiveness of the local product.

His Excellency Dr. Belhaif Al-Nuaimi and his accompanying delegation included a visit to the “Al Badia” farm in Dubai operating with a vertical hydroponic system, which reduces the rate of water consumption by up to 90%. He also visited the plantation of the “Nabata” company in the Al Khawaneej area in Dubai, which specializes in agriculture. The Autobot system provides environmentally friendly agricultural homes that are easy to install and do not require energy for community members to use in their homes.