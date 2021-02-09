The Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al-Nuaimi, affirmed that the ministry, in cooperation with the local authorities in the various emirates of the country, is developing all legislation concerned with organizing fishing in a balanced manner in order to ensure that there is no impact on the environment and marine life and achieve its sustainability and preserve the safety of fishermen, explaining that the decision to prevent fishing The enclosure aims primarily to protect marine and fish resources, especially small fish, especially in light of the availability of various other suitable methods for fishing.

The minister said, in response to a parliamentary question by a member of the Council, Shatha Saeed Al-Naqbi, about “hunting by using live bite”, during the council session held this morning: “We must work to intensify awareness campaigns for fishermen, about the importance of respecting hunting laws, and ensuring that any decisions are taken in This matter aims mainly for the public good and to protect their source of livelihood. Bringing or fishing live bait should not be confined to the bottom of ships, which constitute a commercial security risk only, as fishing is present along the coasts of the state.

He added, “The ministry takes into consideration the interest of the fishermen, but it places in the first place the interest and security of the Emirates and the sustainability of its resources, which are more important than the fisherman’s access to small fish as live bait.





