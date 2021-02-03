Dubai (Union)

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al-Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: For 23 years we have been celebrating the fourth of February the National Environment Day, to celebrate and be proud of what our beloved country has achieved, and we renew periodically our pledge and commitment to continue the process of protecting the environment and working, in order to preserve its natural resources and diversity. Biological, which has formed and remains a priority for the UAE.

His Excellency added: Our new celebration coincides with the negative consequences and impacts of the Corona pandemic that the world is witnessing, which has caused a slowdown in the global economy, and encouraged all countries to adopt measures to recover their economies, but this recovery should not be at the expense of the environment. Therefore, some countries have moved towards adopting a sustainable pattern of recovery, keeping pace with this global trend of sustainability, and strengthening the Emirates’ model in dealing with all challenges as opportunities that can be used to achieve growth. In adopting work systems that ensure economic growth.