Dubai (Union)

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, visited the headquarters of the Industrial Innovation Group in Sharjah, to learn about the best practices applied by the group in the field of industrial innovation and applied technology to ensure environmental sustainability and enhance the circular economy at the global level. This is in the context of strengthening partnership with the private sector, and increasing reliance on innovation and solutions based on employing the latest global technologies to achieve sustainability.

His Excellency was accompanied during the visit by Sultan Alwan, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry, and Engineer Saif Al Shara, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry for the Sustainable Societies Sector

During his visit to the group, His Excellency met Saeed Matar Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Uzbekistan, and Bakhtur Ibrahimov, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the State.

His Excellency Dr. Belhaif Al-Nuaimi discussed with Tarim Matar Tarim, Group General Director, the possibility of employing innovation and modern technology in implementing the circular economy system locally and enhancing the state’s orientations towards achieving green recovery.

The Cabinet had approved the UAE policy for the circular economy 2021-2031, which was prepared by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in cooperation with the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Office of Artificial Intelligence, and it represents a general framework for identifying the best ways and standards that support the transformation towards a circular economy, through the application Sustainable consumption and production patterns that ensure the sustainability of natural resources and ecosystems, and enhance the state’s orientations towards achieving a sustainable green recovery for the post-Corona phase, and aims to achieve sustainable management of the economy and effective use of resources, and to enhance the circular economy and sustainable consumption and production patterns, and to encourage the private sector to switch to methods and technologies Cleaner industrial production, including the use of artificial intelligence and other technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

His Excellency was briefed on a set of the latest industrial innovations implemented by the group in the fields of agricultural production and the manufacture of various primary and secondary products of plant products such as papers, textile yarns, oils, building materials (floorboards) and animal feed to enhance the circular economy system.

His Excellency praised the advanced level of employment and use of technology applied by the group, which contributes to enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE, and reinforces its position as one of the most important global centers for attracting technological innovations in many fields and sectors.