River Plate, one of the top candidates to win the 2023 Professional League of Argentine football by history, by current events and by squad, will be a visitor again this Saturday, February 4, when he visits Córdoba at belgranoafter the 2-0 victory in Santiago del Estero against Central Córdoba with goals from Solari and Nacho Fernández.
Next we will review the previous one and everything you need to know about the confrontation between the team of Martín Demichelis and the Pirata from Córdoba, which premiered on their return to the First Division equaling 0-0 against Racing in Avellaneda.
The main novelty is that apparently there will be no changes with respect to the starting XI that beat Central Córdoba: all those who played in Santiago del Estero finished well from the physical point of view and are shaping up to go from the start, and of the injured Agustín Palavecino received the medical discharge but will need a few days to recover the rhythm.
Guillermo Farré’s “Pirate”, who swept the First National and got a ticket to the First Division, drew 0-0 in Avellaneda against the “Academy” in his presentation, leaving good feelings. He had no injuries or ejected. He stood with order and intelligence in the Cylinder and will seek to surprise against River.
Town: Cordoba Argentina.
Stadium: Mario Alberto Kempes.
Date: Saturday February 4.
Schedule: 19.15 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 18.15 in Bolivia and Venezuela and 17.15 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: Yael Falcon Perez
The match can only be seen live on ESPN Premium. To obtain it, you must buy the Soccer Pack.
Belgrano: Losada, Compagnucci, Rébola, Godoy, Meriano, Diarte, Longo, Zapelli, García, Rojas and Vegetti.
River Plate: Franco Armani; Andrés Herrera, Jonatan Maidana, Emanuel Mammana, Milton Casco; Enzo Perez, Rodrigo Aliendro, Ignacio Fernandez; Pablo Solari, Miguel Borja and José Paradela.
It will not be easy for Demichelis’s team to pull off this game. I think it will be a 1-1 match, with many chances of scoring for both teams. goals? Vegetti for the local and Aliendro from outside the area for the visit.
