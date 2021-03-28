In the last hours, the Belgrano neighborhood lost a historic room. The Cinemacity General Paz complex closed permanently. He could not readjust and comply with the health protocols to receive public. Thus, the space adds to the extensive list of closures that the pandemic and quarantine caused in the City of Buenos Aires.

On the corner of Cabildo and Rivera, the cinema had worked for the last time in March 2020, when the Social, Preventive and Mandatory Isolation was decreed. From that moment it remained static, with the premieres of a year ago on display, such as “Theft of the century” or “Parasite”.

The canopy, with an art deco design, empty and flaked by the sun, the dirt accumulated in the entrances and the lack of movement made the neighbors think about a possible closure. But the news was only confirmed this Saturday.

Marcelo Harari, a member of the family business that operated the complex since 2011, reported that the decision is due to the impossibility of adapting the ventilation systems to the requirements of the sanitary protocol in force in the City for the qualification of pandemic cinemas.

In the General Paz Cinema City there were six theaters with a capacity of 1576 seats. According to Harari, the complex has a series of architectural characteristics that do not allow the modifications required by the protocol to be carried out.

“Despite our efforts, we are forced to close. We await all of 2020 with the certain expectation of reopening this year and we were willing to put General Paz back into operation, but what the protocol asks of us is impossible to do in this case. ”He told the newspaper La Nación.

Simultaneously with the news of the loss of this space being spread, the call “let’s save the General Paz cinema” began to circulate on Facebook and Instagram. There, the residents of Belgrano and other Buenos Aires neighborhoods are invited to commit to the continuity of the complex: “Taking care of our cinemas is taking care of our culture,” they say.

The cinema always stood out for its programming in which art films were shown for a sustained time, which on other screens were quickly out of circulation. There was also always room on the billboard for big premieres and Hollywood tanks.

Belgrano’s cinephile audience found in General Paz a complementary space to that of Arte Multiplex Belgrano, a complex installed on the other side of Cabildo avenue, next to the Congreso de Tucumán subway station D. The Artemultiplex would also be going through uncertain times due to problems with ventilation, similar to those of the General Paz cinema, and economic problems.

