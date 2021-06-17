A fire in a restaurant branch “The Lamppost“, located on Avenida Cabildo and Roosevelt, surprised the neighbors of the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Belgrano in the afternoon of this Thursday.

Witness videos uploaded to Twitter showed a long column of dense black smoke that came out through the chimneys of the premises.

The City Police reported that fire crews traveled to the area to try to control the fire. The transit over Cabildo was totally cut hand to the center.

Fire in a local of La Farola, in Av. Cabildo. Press Photo of the City Police.

According to police sources, the fire was focused “on gas evacuator duct“.” An inspection of the plans is carried out, “they completed.

The place has a ground floor and a first floor. The flames unfolded in the kitchen, in “an extension of three by two by one meter”, they detailed from the Force.



Fire in a local of La Farola, in Av. Cabildo. Press Photo of the City Police.

Finally, they indicated that the fire was controlled and that two employees of the premises they had to be assisted by SAME doctors, although they are out of danger.

Antecedent

In June of last year, a raging fire affected a pizzeria located on the corner of Avenida Corrientes and Serrano, in Villa Crespo.

The event surprised the residents of that Buenos Aires neighborhood, where a tragic tragedy occurred a month before. explosion in a perfumery, in which two firefighters died.

Like this Thursday at “La Farola”, the fire started in the kitchen and spread over local fats. There were no injuries and as a precaution a SAME ambulance arrived.

LM