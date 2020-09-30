Serbia’s president contradicts himself. “There are no Serbian weapons there, nothing from Serbian production,” President Aleksandar Vucic denied this week reports that, in addition to Russian and Turkish weapons, grenades and rockets from Serbian armories were also used in the resurrected Nagorno-Karabakh war come: “We want peace. They are two friendly nations, ”he added, referring to Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In the Caucasus, meanwhile, the heavy fighting continued for the fourth day in a row. Both states have officially declared a state of war.

In mid-August, Vucic delivered a completely different message in response to Azerbaijani criticism of Serbian arms deliveries to Armenia. Serbia sold “ten times more weapons” to Azerbaijan than to Armenia, he said at the time.

If Serbia wants an arms industry, it has to sell its products to someone, even if that offends “someone”. “I’m only interested in our factories and our armaments industry,” emphasized Vucic.

Azerbaijan and Serbia have been linked by a strategic partnership agreement since 2013. But already in mid-July, Baku’s foreign ministry angrily summoned Serbia’s ambassador after the village of Agdam had been shot at by Armenian forces with Serbian-made shells.

Private arms dealers on the move

This week, the Azerbaijani military portal azeridefence.com was again outraged about the bombing with Serbian-made airborne missiles in the Füzuli region: “The Armenians hit our settlements with missiles that were bought by Serbia,” wrote the portal.

Serbia’s trade minister, Rasim Ljajic, confirmed the approval of arms exports to Armenia rather embarrassedly in July: Since the country is not subject to any UN sanctions, Belgrade has not made any “formal legal” mistakes.

The Belgrade web portal nova.rs expresses itself more drastically: “Armenians and Azerbaijanis kill each other with the weapons of the arms dealers from Vucic.”

Russia, Turkey and Israel are considered to be the main suppliers of the military equipment that is currently fueling the conflict in the Caucasus. But whether in Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan or Nigeria: More and more cheap grenades and rocket launchers from Serbia, mostly state armaments factories, are also reaching areas of tension via third countries – like now in the Caucasus.

Belgrade points out that export permits are by no means issued for war zones. But it is noticeable that private arms dealers from the orbit of the ruling party SNS have largely taken over the lucrative export business from the state “Yugo-Import” company in recent years.

Is the president badly informed?

According to the newspaper “Danas”, Serbia’s arms deliveries to Azerbaijan were made directly by the producers and those to Armenia were almost all made through the firms of the arms dealer Slobodan Tesic. The US Treasury Department has put him on its sanctions list as an undesirable person because of corrupt business practices.

In recent years, Serbia has supplied both sides of the Karabakh conflict with weapons and there is no doubt that these will also be used in the current war, according to Belgrade military analyst Vlada Radulovic.

Either the president is “poorly informed or he is speaking the untruth”, nova.rs comments meanwhile on its assertion that Serbian-made military equipment is by no means in use in the Caucasus: “Vucic denies the facts: Our weapons are cracking in Karabakh.”