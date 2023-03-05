The Serbian parliamentary opposition demanded clarification from the country’s Ministry of Defense as to whether the republic supplies weapons to Ukraine. This was told to Izvestia by Ivan Kostic, a deputy from the Doors party, who sent a request. This topic became resonant after the appearance on the Web of data on the alleged secret sale of weapons to Kyiv. On March 5, President Alexander Vucic also had to speak on this topic. Moscow also paid close attention to what was happening, requesting the official position of Belgrade, since Serbia is one of the few in Europe that has not yet joined the anti-Russian campaign. At the same time, Izvestia’s sources confirmed the use of Serbian-made shells by Ukraine.

Political question

In recent days, the possible involvement of Serbia in the conflict in Ukraine has been actively discussed on the Web. The reason for this was the information that appeared in the media and Telegram channels that Belgrade allegedly secretly armed Kyiv, in particular, it was about the supply of 3.5 thousand missiles for Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Against the background of possible consequences for bilateral relations between Russia and Serbia, the discussion of this topic has moved to the official level. In particular, the opposition forces of the republic could not pass by, deciding to send a letter to the Serbian Ministry of Defense asking the department to clarify whether the data that appeared on the Web correspond to reality or not.

“On March 3, I personally sent a parliamentary inquiry to the Minister of Defense, Mr. Milos Vucevic,” Ivan Kostic, a deputy from the parliamentary party Doors, told Izvestia.

At the same time, he added that there would “definitely not be” a special meeting of the National Assembly. However, the spread of information is unlikely to affect the dialogue between Belgrade and Moscow or somehow complicate relations between the countries, the politician believes.

As Alexander Seselj, deputy chairman of the Serbian Radical Party, explained, information about the alleged supply of weapons to Kiev can be regarded as fake and Western propaganda aimed at sowing confusion in bilateral relations between the Russian Federation and Serbia. According to him, the West is now putting strong pressure on the republic to join the anti-Russian campaign and cut off all ties with Moscow.

“Such an opportunity would leave Serbia without an important ally in international affairs and put it in a difficult position in the matter of keeping Kosovo and Metohija in its composition. Especially now, when most Western countries, including the United States, demand its official recognition by Belgrade,” he told Izvestia.

On March 5, Serbian leader Aleksandar Vučić also spoke about the situation.

“This is an outright lie. Serbia has not sent weapons to anyone,” he said. Serbia manufactures and sells ammunition. We have many defense industry enterprises. When you produce ammunition, it will definitely end up in a conflict zone or crisis region. We have not sold a single piece of guns, weapons or ammunition to either Russia or Ukraine.

The program coordinator of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) Milan Lazovich also questioned the reliability of such information. He stressed that there is a lot of ambiguity and confusion in this “case”, and the whole campaign looks like a “fake hastily prepared”, the purpose of which is to undermine the friendly dialogue between countries.

– It is unlikely that this will entail any consequences for Russian-Serbian relations. For now, anyway. But we must remain extremely vigilant, as Western pressure on Moscow and Belgrade will continue, so this is not the last provocation,” he told Izvestia.

Nevertheless, this issue has seriously interested Moscow, which is now closely following the development of the situation. Russia even asked the Serbian side for an official position on the possible involvement of Belgrade in the supply of weapons to the Ukrainian side. After receiving the answer, “corresponding conclusions will be drawn, since this is an extremely important topic for bilateral relations,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

It seems not, but it seems to be

The information that appeared instantly attracted attention to the Serbian defense enterprise Krushik. However, his leadership promptly denied the information about the supply of 122-millimeter rockets for the Grad MLRS.

“There was no sale to this market, and agreements on the indicated quantities and codification were not signed at all,” Krushik assured. “Not one of our missiles or mines since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine has been contracted without the conviction that the end user is not one of the parties to the conflict.”

In addition, at the end of January, President of the Republic Alexander Vucic assured that Serbia would not sell weapons to the Ukrainian side or the Russian Federation.

Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said that since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, Belgrade has not exported or allowed the export of weapons and military equipment to any of the countries parties to the conflict, as well as to any state that can be considered controversial or problematic with international relations. points of view.

Oleg Bondarenko, director of the Progressive Policy Foundation and editor-in-chief of the Balkanist.ru portal, called this whole story with Kiev’s “secret weapons” “pissed off”, but made an important remark that explains how, theoretically, Serbian weapons could get to Ukraine. He recalled that after the collapse of Yugoslavia, several large defense plants remained in Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. So now the sale of arms to other states is a serious business for the Balkan countries, he told Izvestia.

– This, probably, should be the answer to the question that suddenly arose: how could Serbian weapons get into Ukraine? Easy – through third countries. This is business. No one can guarantee that weapons sold, for example, to Canada, Angola, Bulgaria or Slovakia cannot later end up in Ukraine through several scammers. Not a single intelligence agency in the world will track this in advance, because the chains are non-linear and stretched in time. The weapon could have been supplied several years ago to any state, and now this country has resold it to Kyiv,” the expert explained.

At the same time, the Ukrainian side has been using shells from Serbia for a long time in the Donbass. According to Izvestia war correspondent Dmitry Astrakhan, several times during the time of the Minsk agreements, the People’s Militia of the DPR found the tails of 60-mm mines of Serbian production at the sites of shelling several times.

– The difficulty of their identification was due to the fact that the fragile shank breaks into small fragments during normal use. Therefore, identification was carried out on unexploded samples or those dropped as bombs from UAVs. The characteristic marking is TK-KV, and the shape of the stabilizers indicates that the mines are made in Serbia, he explained. – For a long time they were secretly supplied to Ukraine, where VFU were used, violating the Minsk agreements, which prohibited the presence of mortars with a caliber of 82 mm or more near the line of contact.

In addition, the other day, Izvestia’s sources familiar with the situation confirmed the use by the Ukrainian side of 60-mm mines for mortars and 122-mm artillery shells fired in Serbia.