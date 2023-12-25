BELGRADE. Also this evening in Belgrade, in the aftermath of yesterday's violent clashes with the police, the opposition staged a new protest demonstration against the alleged fraud in the elections of 17 December. As usual, the rally took place in front of the headquarters of the electoral commission, with demonstrators chanting slogans hostile to the government and Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic.

Yesterday evening the protest degenerated with demonstrators attempting to break into the nearby Belgrade City Hall.at which they threw stones, bottles, sticks and other objects, damaging the entrance doors and breaking the glass of several windows of the building.

Serbia elections, attempted assault on Belgrade town hall: protesters break the windows of the building



The police intervened in riot gear using tear gas, and the toll was 38 arrests among the demonstrators and eight officers were injured, two of them seriously. Miroslav Aleksic, one of the leaders of 'Serbia Against Violence' (SPN), the main opposition group that has been organizing protests for eight days, said today that Vladimir Obradovic, the SPN's candidate for mayor of the capital, had asked yesterday to be able to speak to the demonstrators from the balcony of the Town Hall, which however was not allowed.