Belgrade attacks the Israeli embassy with a crossbow and is killed

Fear ahead at the Israeli embassy to Belgrade. A man, armed with crossbow, attacked a policeman in front of the diplomatic mission and was killed after the attack. The local media reported this, specifying that the embassy is closed today. The officer, injured in the neck, was taken to hospital. He will undergo surgery to remove the arrow.

Belgrade: “It was a terrorist attack”

“Today at around 11am a person, whose identity is being ascertained, has hit an officer with a crossbow. The officer was on security duty at the Israeli embassy, ​​hitting him in the neck. The officer used a weapon in self-defense and overpowered the attacker, who died from his wounds,” the Interior Ministry said, Ivica Dacicwho talked about “attack terrorist” according to the broadcaster RTS.

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic strongly condemned the “heinous terrorist attack”. “This was an act of madness, which cannot be attributed to any religion or any people. It is a crime committed by an individual with a name and surname. I therefore invite citizens to remain calm and not give in to the propaganda of those who would like to divide us”, Vucic’s words according to television.

“Serbia will be able to respond decisively to the threat of terrorism. Those who thought they could destabilize us are wrong,” the prime minister said. “Our country was and will remain peaceful, stable and prosperous, and harmony between people of different religions will continue to enrich our society,” he concluded. Vucevic.