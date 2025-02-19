“As an educational tool, cinema has the power to change mentalities and perspectives. The films of this festival allow us Bosifest: Belgrade Documentary Film Festival for and by people with disabilities.

“The issue is people with disabilities, regardless of what type of disability is”says Darko. The Serbian festival is in the process of receiving films that aspire to participate in the sixteenth edition of this film event that will take place in October.

Bosifest was born in 2009. At first there were few funds, the sponsors shone by their audience and a small team took care of everything. They also had a small pubic. Over the years the festival has been growing and a greater number of actors, directors and public have joined the cause. Also volunteers, journalists and sponsors have come to stay.

In these sixteen years they have projected more than 800 films of Serbia, but also from other places in Europe, America, Africa, Asia and Australia. In addition to the films projected inside and out of competition, Bosifest offers workshops, round tables and exhibitions.

Bosifest has a close relationship with Inclus, International Film and Disability Festival in Barcelona. Spain has been present at the Serbian festival, where it has collected fruits. In 2013, the movie Chromosome 5by María Ripoll and Lisa Pram, won the Festival Grand Prix Prize. In 2019 the Bosifest Grand Prix went to the film Mosesfrom Laura de Miguel.

“Bosifest is the only festival that only projects documentary films of theme of people with disabilities. There are other festivals that deal with disability but also include other topics such as ecology, ”explains Darko.

Image of the last edition of the Serbian Festival. Ceded by Bosifest

People with and without disabilities participate in this festival. The films deal with people with disabilities or are made by people with disabilities. “The festival has been and remains a meeting point for national and foreign professionals, students, people with disabilities and in general cinema lovers,” says its director.

The festival also serves to make visible and put on the table the obstacles to whom people with disabilities face when trying to enter the world of cinema.

“Bosifest promotes the active life of people with disabilities through cinema. The films that are projected show The problems that people with disabilities have in their daily lives: The relationship with public opinion or the social and economic position in which they are. In the workshops, people with disabilities and experts in various fields exchange information through debates to encourage the overcoming of social exclusion. They also point out possible instruments that would promote the development of each individual respecting diversity through individual rights, ”says Darko.

The main objective of the festival has not changed over the years: “Sensitize young people and the general public about people with disabilities. Promote understanding. Improve communication. Accept diversity. Break existing prejudices, ”concludes its director.