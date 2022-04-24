Rome – Novak Djokovic still doesn’t win in 2022 and today he lost at home 6-2 6-7 (4) 6-0 against Russian Andrey Rublev in the final of the “Serbia Open” in Belgrade. Playing his second clay court tournament this season after being knocked out by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in Monte Carlo earlier this month, Djokovic lost his serve twice in the first set and Rublev finished 6-2.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS