In the Serbian capital of Belgrade, a student is said to have opened fire in an elementary school. The state television channel RTS, citing the Interior Ministry, reported that eight students and a security guard were killed and six children and a teacher injured. The information has not been officially confirmed.

According to information from the portal “B92.net”, the boy broke into the history class and started shooting at the students. Seven children were hospitalized. Another child is being operated on in the hospital. It has head injuries and is in mortal danger, it is said.

Sagittarius is in seventh grade

The Interior Ministry said the police had arrested a suspected gunman. He’s supposed to be in seventh grade. The weapon is said to have been his father’s pistol.

Large numbers of police and rescue workers went to the school in central Belgrade. The surrounding area was cordoned off by the police over a large area.

Amok attacks and shootings are rather rare in Serbia. The country has strict gun laws.