DShots fired in a central elementary school in the Serbian capital Belgrade on Wednesday morning killed nine people and injured a further seven, some of them critically. According to police, a 13-year-old student was arrested as a suspected perpetrator. He is said to have confessed to the crime and carried the murder weapon and another pistol with him. The crime had been planned well in advance, and the boy had a list of the names of his victims with him, Interior Minister Bratislav Gašić said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. The shooter’s father, who owns the two pistols, was also arrested. Since the investigators assume that the act was planned at least a month in advance, the question was raised in the Serbian media as to whether the perpetrator deliberately chose a time before his birthday in July, so that he was also responsible for the killing of many according to criminal law people cannot be prosecuted.

The student, who was born in 2009, first killed the Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school security guard, then shot three girls in the corridor. Then he went into the room of the class to which he himself belonged. History was being taught there, as witnesses and relatives of students reported in interviews with various Serbian television channels. He changed his gun’s magazine and opened fire from the doorframe. The boy is said to have first shot the teacher in the head and then pointed the gun at his classmates.

Police cordoned off the area

At 8:42 a.m. he called the police himself and said he had just shot his classmates. Police and rescue workers went to the school in large numbers. The police immediately sent all available police patrols to the school. The boy then allowed himself to be arrested in the schoolyard. Photos of the arrest show him in a blue T-shirt and tight-fitting trousers, with a jacket pulled over his head. The site in the inner-city district of Vračar and the surrounding area were cordoned off by armed police officers in protective clothing, as pictures show. Eight of the people killed were students, other victims, including the teacher, were injured, some seriously. An investigation into the motives for the crime is underway, police said. They are working flat out to “clarify all the facts and circumstances that led to this tragedy,” the Serbian Ministry of the Interior said.



The alleged shooter is taken away by the police.

Image: dpa



The alleged shooter was described as a model student by classmates who were interviewed by Serbian TV channels. A 14-year-old classmate was quoted as saying that he was a quiet and somewhat withdrawn boy who had good grades. In Serbia, primary school lasts eight years. You start school at the age of seven. Gun violence is extremely rare in Serbian schools. The Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in Belgrade is an elite school in the center of the city, where French is also taught bilingually. In the Balkan country, the purchase and possession of a firearm is legal with a permit. The Ministry of Education closed schools across the country at noon. Education Minister Branko Ružić ordered three days of national mourning. Ružić and Health Minister Danica Grujičić went to the scene of the crime.

The attacker had two handguns and two petrol bombs with him, Belgrade police chief Veselin Milić said at a press conference. The act was planned for about a month, down to the details. Sketches and plans were found on the boy’s desk that “looked like something out of a horror film or video game”. “He even had names of kids he wanted to kill and their classes on a piece of paper.”



Large-scale operation in Belgrade

Image: AP



The seventh grader carried one of the two weapons as well as the Molotov cocktails and three spare magazines in a backpack, it was said at the press conference. Both guns were lawfully owned by the boy’s father. The father states that they were locked in a safe. Apparently the child knew the code for it. The boy often went to the shooting range with his father.

Milan Nedeljković from the district administration in Vračar said the school security guard blocked the gunman’s way, probably preventing further victims. The security guard “wanted to prevent the tragedy, and he was the first victim,” Nedeljković told journalists in front of the school building.

Many worried parents were waiting for their children in front of the school. Relatives called hospitals to see if their children were being taken there. The police had asked parents who had not heard from their children to report to a police station. Astrid Merlini, whose daughter was at school when the shooting happened, said teachers reacted quickly to keep the school children safe. Her daughter saw the deadly shot at the security guard and then immediately ran to her class. “She was afraid. She told her teacher there was shooting upstairs,” Merlini reported. The teacher brought the children to safety “immediately” and locked them in the classroom.