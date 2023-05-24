Shortly after the Russian authorities ended the state of alert in Belgorod, a new drone attack is reported. The “New York Times” claims to have identified American-made military vehicles. The overview.

This image released by the Russian Defense Ministry shows a destroyed Humvee armored vehicle it says was taken in the Belgorod region. Image: EPA

WAshington has distanced himself from the attack on Russia, which Moscow says ended in the defeat of armed attackers. According to Moscow, they are said to have entered from Ukraine. Parts of the Belgorod border region were attacked on Monday. Later, Russia released images of abandoned or damaged Western military vehicles, including American-made Humvees.

The Americans stress that they neither encouraged nor facilitated attacks inside Russia. A State Department spokesman confirmed reports circulating on social media and elsewhere that US-supplied weapons had been used, but said his country was “skeptical at this time as to the veracity of these reports.” The United States would not have encouraged or facilitated attacks within Russia. That was also made clear, Miller said. “But as we also said, it is up to Ukraine to decide how to wage this war.”

Ukraine has several hundred Humvees

According to the New York Times, the attack on Belgorod apparently at least three armored American military vehicles may have been used. Two of these vehicles, known as “MRAP” (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected), were apparently confiscated by the Russian side, the newspaper reported on Tuesday after evaluating photos and videos published on Telegram, among others. The newspaper claims to have identified the vehicles by their markings when they were in Ukraine and again after they fell into the hands of Russian forces. It is unclear how the attackers got hold of these vehicles and how they ended up in Russian hands after the attack, it said.