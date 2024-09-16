Gladkov: Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Belgorod again with Vampire MLRS

Belgorod has once again come under attack from Ukrainian troops. This was reported on Monday, September 16, by the head of the Russian region, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

“I started recording the morning message – sirens started howling. The shelling of the city of Belgorod began,” he said in a video message to citizens. Gladkov noted that cars caught fire during the attack. Some of the strikes also managed to hit residential buildings.

Photo: Telegram channel Mash

Gladkov said he had left for the scene. The authorities will assess the damage caused by the Ukrainian military and see how they can help the victims.

Local residents shared footage of new shelling

The first footage of the morning shelling of Belgorod has already appeared online. It shows the aftermath of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack. Preliminary, an air defense system is operating in the city. Smoke is visible in Belgorod and fires have started.

In particular, in one of the videos, local residents showed debris from a car that was blown away by the blast wave. Then a powerful fire is seen near a residential building – presumably, these are cars burning. The recording ends with one of the cars parked near the fire quickly driving away from the scene of the incident to avoid being damaged.

Frame: Telegram channel Base

The video also captured the moment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the Russian city. The video captured a shell landing on a parking lot located near residential buildings in Belgorod.

At the same time, as is known, one of the Belgorod residents managed to escape the strikes. In the video published online, one can see him taking cover in a car, and soon a Ukrainian shell falls near him. At the same time, debris flew in different directions, damaging nearby houses and trees.

Gladkov reported the first casualties after the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack

According to Mash, the attack on Belgorod was carried out from a Vampire multiple launch rocket system. Direct hits on cars and residential buildings were recorded in the city.

Frame: Telegram channel SHOT

Later, the governor was informed of official data on the victims. Gladkov said that eight citizens were injured so far. He added that one of the victims is currently in extremely serious condition. The other residents have moderate injuries. Ambulance crews have already taken all the victims to medical institutions in Belgorod.

Gladkov also noted that a private house and more than 15 cars caught fire. At the same time, firefighters have already managed to extinguish the open fire. In Belgorod, the attack damaged the glazing in 21 apartment buildings, and windows were also broken in four private houses.