A fake speech by Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukrainian troops into Russia, the proclamation of martial law and the evacuation of civilians in border areas, as well as general mobilisation. The speech, denied by the Kremlin, was broadcast by radio in the Russian oblasts of Belgorod, Rostov and Voronezh, reports the Meduza website.

“Russians, citizens, brothers and sisters. Today at 04:00 Ukrainian troops, armed by the NATO bloc, with the support of Washington, invaded the territories of Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk oblasts. Our border guards and forces armies are bravely fighting against the prevailing forces of the aggressors. Martial law has been imposed on my order in the Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk Territories. Today I will sign an order for general mobilization, because we must unite all the forces of the Russian Federation to defeat a dangerous and cunning enemy”, says the fake Putin, in a speech allegedly directed to the populations of the “invaded” oblasts, who are invited to leave their homes and take refuge “deep in Russia”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied that the speech was delivered by the Russian president and denounced the action of computer hackers. A denial also came from the Belgorod authorities, who spoke of a false message “to sow panic among the population”.