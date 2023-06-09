In the last five days of May, Ruslan, a teacher in a Russian village near the Ukrainian border, heard the impact of a multiple rocket launcher for the first time. The shelling began around 3:00 a.m., sometimes shaking his house, and continued through the morning.

He said he had heard explosions in distant villages in the past, and in October shelling damaged a nearby shopping mall. But nothing like this. “Everything changed,” she said.

Fifteen months after Russian missiles first roared towards Kiev, residents of Russia’s Belgorod border region are beginning to understand the horror of having war around the corner.

Shebekino, a town of 40,000 people 10 kilometers from the border, has in fact become part of the front line as Ukraine has intensified attacks inside Russia. The attacks have prompted the largest military evacuation in Russia in decades.

“The town turned into a ghost in 24 hours,” said Ruslan, 27, who left the town on June 1.

The New York Times interviewed more than half a dozen residents of the region. Most insisted on being identified only by her first name.

“Shebekino was a wonderful flowery town on the Ukrainian border, full of happy and friendly people,” said Darya, 37, a public sector employee. “Now, in our town, only pain, death and misery live. There is no electricity, no public transportation, no open businesses, and no residents. Just an empty and destroyed town.

Explosions can also be heard in the city of Belgorod, the regional capital 30 kilometers north of Shebekino.

“When all this started, the people who were opposed here were a minority. Now, after four days of being bombed, people are changing their minds,” said Oleg, a businessman, referring to the war.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the Belgorod regional governor, said 2,500 residents had been evacuated and taken to temporary shelters. Thousands more left on their own, residents said. Gladkov said nine residents had been killed by shelling in recent days.

The recent attacks were carried out by two paramilitary groups made up of Russians fighting for the Ukrainian cause; they have claimed that they only target security infrastructure.

To some, the attacks made clear Moscow’s lack of concern for their fate. In social media posts, they used the hashtag #ShebekinoIsRussia, to draw the attention of the general public in the Country, who have largely gone about their daily lives.

The violence is causing Shebekino residents to reassess their apathy or support for the war, and breeds resentment against authorities they believe have failed to protect them.

Ruslan said that he was always opposed to war and that his position has not changed with the destruction of his village. But his feelings towards Ukraine do.

“I understand that it is all because of Putin, but at the same time I have a slightly different attitude towards the Ukrainian armed forces,” he said. “Now I think, maybe they are no different from ours.”

Milana Mazaeva, Alina Lobzina, and Oleg Matsnev contributed reporting.

By: Valerie Hopkins and Anatoly Kurmanaev