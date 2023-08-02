TASS: in the Belgorod region, the defense volunteers were given machine guns and guns

Volunteers of territorial self-defense in the Belgorod region were given machine guns, anti-drone guns and UAZ vehicles. This became known to the correspondent TASS.

According to the agency, the governor of the Russian border region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, attended the presentation ceremony for the representatives of the defense industry.

“We have come to the point that we are solving, within the framework of the current legislation, the issues of providing weapons for our self-defense,” the Belgorod head said.

According to Gladkov, the situation in the Belgorod region continues to be difficult. As part of the transfer of weapons in the region, a UAV platoon conducted demonstration exercises on working with drones.

According to TASS, the territorial self-defense of the Belgorod region includes about 3 thousand people. Seven battalions were deployed on the border with Ukraine.

In July, Gladkov called false the data on sending Belgorod territorial defense to new regions of Russia.