Belgorod Strike | Media: US intelligence confirmed that Western weapons were used in the attack on Belgorod

Several attacks have been carried out in the Belgorod region in recent days and weeks. The spread of the war to Russia entails risks for Ukraine, for which securing arms deliveries is a matter of fate.

The Russians the volunteers used western weapons when they attacked Belgorod, according to the findings of the US intelligence. The intelligence information is not public, but is reported by an anonymous source For The Washington Post newspaper.

Two Russian volunteer groups, the Legion of Free Russia and the Russian Volunteer Corps RDK, launched a large-scale attack on Belgorod, Russia, near the Ukrainian border, on May 22. The first mentioned group is part of the foreign forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the other is a more independent far-right resistance group.

The three MRAP armored vehicles used in the strike (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles) had been delivered from the United States, the fourth from Poland, sources familiar with US intelligence said.

The mine-resistant MRAP vehicles used by the United States in Iraq and Afghanistan are designed to protect against explosives and ambushes. United States Defense Forces the list I prepared according to the report, more than 500 of them were delivered to Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

In addition, the fighters who attacked Russia had Belgian and Czech-made rifles and at least one AT4 anti-tank missile, as can be seen from the photos, the authenticity of which The Washington Post says it has verified. Swedish-made AT4 singles have been used by the armed forces of the United States and some other western countries.

Already a day After the attack on Belgorod, The New York Times reported, that it had identified at least three MRAP vehicles from images posted on social media of the Belgorod attack. According to the newspaper, two of them had ended up in the Russian armed forces.

There were also sightings of other Western equipment, such as Humvee vehicles, of which, according to the US Defense Forces, more than 2,000 have been given to Ukraine.

In Belgorod, humanitarian aid was distributed to people who had fled to the Belgorod area due to, among other things, the attacks on Šebekino.

A spokesman for the US Department of Defense Matthew Miller however, stated at the same day’s press conference that the country is “skeptical at this point” about reports of using US equipment in Russia.

From abroad the delivered arms aid has been a necessity for Ukraine to continue defending itself against the Russian war of aggression. After a year of the war, the value of the military aid promised by the United States to Ukraine alone reached more than 43 billion dollars, according to a think tank that statistics war grants Kiel Institute for the World Economy from the pages.

Director of Communications, US Department of Defense John Kirby has said that the US does not earmark the weapons it sends to certain units, but the Ukrainians decide how they are distributed, says American channel CNN.

Arms ending up outside Ukraine’s borders is, on the other hand, a sensitive issue. The United States, like many other countries, has ruled that weapons may only be used in Ukraine.

According to The Washington Post, a spokesperson for the US State Department has answered when asked that the US “does not encourage or allow attacks inside Russia”.

Blows However, they have become more common on the Russian side of the border. Local authorities have reported Ukrainian attacks on the Belgorod region in recent nights, and according to them, the attacks have continued on Sunday, Reuters and AFP news agencies say.

According to AFP, Šebekino, for example, has been bombed heavily in recent days and people have fled from there.

Ukrainian soldiers inside an MRAP vehicle near the Bahmut front line on May 30.

Ukraine has previously denied its involvement in the attacks on the Russian side. According to Ukraine, Russian volunteer forces opposed to the Russian regime would be behind them.

Experts have estimated that Ukraine cooperates with Russian volunteer forces. For example, a researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Jyrki Lavikainen stated After the ground attack on Russian soil in May, that he was “absolutely sure” that the Ukrainian armed forces were practically responsible for the planning and preparation of the attack.

The war spreading to the Russian side also poses threats to Ukraine. For example, a docent of military sciences Ilmari Käihkö has stateddoes not consider it unequivocally clear that strikes like the Belgorod operation would advance Ukraine’s long-term goals.

“If you think about the justification of the war in Ukraine, it has received support for the defensive war that is being fought on the side of Ukraine. Ukraine’s hands are pretty much tied when its supporters are afraid of the spread of the war,” Käihkö told HS shortly after the ground attack in Belgorod.

The nationalism of the Russian volunteers opposing the Russian leadership also brings problems. For example, the Russian volunteer corps was founded by a neo-Nazi living in Ukraine Denis Nikitinand the group advocates white supremacy.

Nazi ties would probably not contribute to Ukraine’s goal of attracting more arms aid to the country.

In practice In general, it is difficult for the countries that help Ukraine to track where the weapons end up in the middle of the war. of the American CNN channel according to the defense authorities and experts interviewed, there is a risk of arms shipments ending up in the wrong hands.

However, this is a conscious risk that the US administration is willing to take. Right now, the administration sees a bigger risk of failing to arm Ukraine, one official justifies.