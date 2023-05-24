Belgorod Strike | Attack on Belgorod raises concern in Russia – “I’ve never seen anything like this”

Residents of Belogorod report a fierce firefight on Monday morning. Based on the videos, the attackers appeared to have crossed the border almost without resistance.

Surprising an attack near the Russian border town of Belgorod on Monday is causing concern in Russia.

According to the governor of Belgorod, eight civilians were injured when two Russian resistance groups fighting on the Ukrainian side attacked the area across the border on Monday.

Finnish experts think it’s almost certainthat the operation was planned by Ukraine, even though the attackers were Russian.

According to Russia, the attackers were driven out of the country on Tuesday and the areas have been retaken.

Belgorod is only half an hour away from the border. Before the war, connections across the border were close and Russians frequently visited Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv.

Belgorod is an important intermediate stop for supply traffic to the Ukrainian front. During the war, for example, sabotage of ammunition depots has been seen there. At the end of April, Russia accidentally bombed Belgorod itself.

Now the firefights came to the area in broad daylight.

Residents said they heard heavy gunfire for about 15 minutes on Monday at 11 o’clock in the morning.

“I have never seen anything like this,” said a resident of Belgorod to the Reuters news agency.

Attackers appear from the videos to have crossed the border almost without resistance. It suggests that so many Russian troops have been assigned to Ukraine that border control has been stretched thin.

An influential war blogger Igor Girkinwho goes by the name Strelkov, finds the situation worrying.

“The inevitable consequence of the creation of this front on the Russian border is that it has to be filled with Russian units from elsewhere,” Girkin wrote on Monday.

Russia tends to present the event as troubling yet manageable. It claims to have killed around 70 fighters, which the attackers say is untrue.

The perpetrators of the attack reported themselves two Ukrainian-backed Russian resistance groups. In the video, the attackers say they are Russians who have “returned home”. Russia still claims that the attackers were Ukrainians.

President Vladimir Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that he was “deeply concerned”.

The experts according to which it is difficult to predict the consequences. Chaos can increase the unpopularity of Putin and the war, but on the other hand, Russia can also succeed in painting itself as a victim.

The resistance groups are pro-Russian but far-right, which can help Russia get through its claim about neo-Nazis holding power in Ukraine.