Belgorod was hit by drone strikes during the night. This was announced by the governor of the region in southwestern Russia, hit yesterday by an incursion claimed by anti-Putin Russians aligned with the Ukrainian army.

Read also

In a series of Telegram posts, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said last night that two houses were hit by drones in the town of Grayvoron, the site of an earlier attack claimed by pro-Ukrainian Russian volunteers.

Gladkov added that explosive devices were dropped by drones on an administration building and a house in two separate attacks in the village of Borisovka.

“The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, together with law enforcement agencies, continues to clear the territory of the Grayvoronsky district of the Belgorod region from the sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Governor Gladkov announced, making ” appeal to the residents of the Grayvoronsky district to return to their homes”.

“There is information that there are two wounded civilians in those settlements where the enemy has entered. So far, the security forces have not been able to get to them,” Gladkov wrote. The head of the region expressed the hope that the victims could be reached as soon as possible, evacuated and taken to a medical facility. “To date, there are no civilian deaths. All necessary actions are underway by law enforcement agencies. We await the completion of the counter-terrorism operation, announced yesterday.”