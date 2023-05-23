After the attacks in the Belgorod region of Russiawhich he attributed to a group of “saboteurs”, the governor of the Russian oblast Vyacheslav Gladkov announced that a special regime for anti-terrorist operations has been introduced in the region bordering Ukraine. “In order to ensure the safety of citizens in the Belgorod region, the legal regime of the anti-terrorist operation was introduced today, which establishes special measures and temporary restrictions,” Gladkov said on Telegram.

WHAT HAPPENED IN BELGOROD?

In the past few hours, the Russian Volunteer Corps, made up of far-right Russian nationalists opposed to the presidency of Vladimir Putin, has claimed responsibility for the incursion into the Russian oblast. The villages of Antonovka, Kozinka and Gora-Podol were also affected. At least eight were injured in the attack, the governor said.

The Russian Volunteer Corps then announced that it had entered Russian territory on a combat mission. In a video, apparently shot with night vision goggles, the Corps shows its men against the background of road signs at Lyubimovka, Bezlyudovka and Churovichi in the Russian obalsts of Bryansk and Belgorod, on the border with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russian Telegram channels such as Baza and Shot report the killing of 39 saboteurs and the capture of another five in the Belgorod region.

THE MOSCOW VERSION

For the Kremlin it is an operation of “saboteurs” organized by Kiev to distract from the conquest of Bakhmut, claimed yesterday by Russia.

“A sabotage and reconnaissance group, units of the defense minister and all security agencies, have entered the attack zone to carry out combat operations to protect our country,” said the governor of the region, from the Gravyoron district. The situation remains “extremely tense,” he added.

Representatives of the regional government “are completing a house-to-house tour of the villages bordering Ukraine and in the town of Gravyoron to ensure the safety of those who have not yet been evacuated. “Most of the residents have left the territory” by means own or with the assistance of local authorities District Chairman Gennady Bondarev is working with the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the police to complete the evacuation.

THE KIEV VERSION

From Kiev, however, it is claimed that it would be an operation carried out by Russian citizens to create a “safety zone” to protect Ukrainian citizens. This is the thesis proposed in particular by Andriy Yusov, spokesman for the Ukrainian military intelligence. “The Russian Volunteer Corps and the Legion for Freedom of Russia, composed of Russian citizens, have launched an operation to liberate those Belgorod territories from Putin’s regime and create a security zone to protect the Ukrainian civilian population,” he says Yusov.