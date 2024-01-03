Gladkov: Belgorod schoolchildren can extend their holidays until January 19

Schools in municipalities of the Belgorod region may extend the New Year holidays until January 19. This was stated by the regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, a meeting of the operational headquarters will be held on January 8, during which the issue of extending school holidays will be raised. Schoolchildren can extend the holiday weekend in Belgorod, Krasnoyaruzhsky district, Borisovsky district, Shebekinsky district, Belgorod district, Valuysky district, Volokonovsky district, as well as Grayvoronsky district.