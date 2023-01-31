Gladkov said that the Belgorod region was shelled twice in an hour and a half

The Belgorod region was shelled twice in an hour and a half. This was announced by the Governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov in Telegram.

As Gladkov said, the air defense system worked over the Belgorod region and the Shebekinsky district. As a result, two shells were shot down. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damage.

Later, the governor reported another massive shelling in the same area. “Our air defense system worked,” he added. According to preliminary data, as a result of this attack, there were also no victims.