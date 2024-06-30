Gladkov: the village of Bogun-Gorodok in the Borisov district was attacked by drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The village of Bogun-Gorodok in the Borisovsky district of the Belgorod region was attacked by drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), all victims are receiving the necessary medical care, emergency services are eliminating the consequences of the attack. About this reported Governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov on Telegram.

“As a result of a drone attack in a private home, two civilians were injured. The man and woman were taken to the Borisov Central Regional Hospital by a passing vehicle. Ambulance crews are taking the victims to City Hospital No. 2 in Belgorod for further treatment. According to doctors, the condition of the injured is assessed as serious,” the report says.

The head of the region also noted that during the attack by Ukrainian drones, one household was destroyed, and four more received various damages.

Earlier, Gladkov reported that a disembodied aerial vehicle (UAV) dropped an explosive device on a civilian car in the city of Grayvoron in the Belgorod Region. As a result of the drone attack, a civilian was injured. The woman was taken to the city hospital with a closed craniocerebral injury and a shrapnel wound to the leg.