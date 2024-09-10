Gladkov denies information about the capture of the village of Zhuravlevka in the Belgorod region by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov denied information about the capture of the village of Zhuravlevka in the Belgorod District by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). He reported this in his Telegram-channel.

The head of the Russian region noted that there is currently a lot of unverified information coming in on this matter.

“Dear friends, do not believe unverified news from strange sources of information. (…) Yes, the situation is difficult, there are battles, but it was and will forever remain Russian territory. There is no enemy there, it is under our control,” Gladkov said.