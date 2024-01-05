On Friday, the authorities of the Russian Belgorod region bordering Ukraine presented a proposal to residents in order to protect them from Ukrainian bombing. The authorities offered to some residents of the region’s capital to evacuate them to safer places after Ukrainian forces heavily bombed the city.

This came after a night bombing that injured at least two people and shattered the windows of high-rise buildings, sparking panic among residents.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Russian Belgorod region, said in a video message, “I see a number of appeals on social networks where people write: We are afraid, help us get to a safe place.”

“We will definitely help them. We have started transporting some families,” he added.

He explained that the concerned residents would be transferred to the towns of Stary Oskol and Gubkin, far from the border, and would be housed in “comfortable conditions.”

“You will stay there as long as necessary,” he added, but warned that there would not be enough temporary accommodation to house everyone.

“I will appeal to my colleagues and governors of other regions to help us,” he also said.

Last week, Belgorod was bombed, killing at least 24 people and wounding more than 110 people.