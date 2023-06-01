Moscow announces that it has rejected a new attempted Ukrainian attack on the residents of Shebekino in the Belgorod region, on the border between Ukraine and Russia. This was stated today by the spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, quoted by Tass. “This morning, the Russian armed forces, together with border guards and units of the FSB (Federal Security Service) thwarted the attempt of the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist act against civilians of the city of Shebekino in the Belgorod region“, the spokesman said. “Ukrainian terrorist formations, consisting of two companies of motorized infantry and tank support attempted an incursion into Russian territory,” the general said. All attacks by the Ukrainian formations were repulsed, he said. to specify.

PUTIN

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ‘constantly’ updated ‘on the situation’ in the Shebekino area, in the Russian region of Belgorod, close to the border with Ukraine. This is what Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in statements reported by the Russian agency Tass. The Russian leader, Peskov said, “constantly receives reports” from the Defense Ministry, border guards, emergency services and local authorities. The attacks by Kiev forces on Russia’s Belgorod region bordering Ukraine do not affect the course of the “special military operation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “Certainly, this cannot have any effect on the course of the special military operation,” the spokesman said, quoted by the Tass news agency.

AREAS UNDER ATTACK

The area of ​​”Novopetrovka, in the urban district of Valuisky”, in the Russian region of Belgorod, “is under fire from Ukrainian military artillery” and “according to initial information, two people, two teachers, were injured”. The governor of the Russian region of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported it via Telegram. Meanwhile, the number of wounded in the attacks attributed to the Ukrainians who hit the area near the border with Ukraine in the last few hours has risen to eight. Gladkov reported via Telegram of “bombings” in the Shebekino area that damaged several buildings.

Russian anti-government groups fighting alongside Ukraine in the war against Russia have said they are conducting another combat operation on Russian soil. Fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps have recorded a video in which they claim to be heading towards the town of Shebekino in Russia’s Belgorod region bordering Ukraine. Pro-Kiev Russian militias have added that they cannot organize the evacuation of civilians from neighboring settlements due to the bombing of Moscow and have urged residents to remain in shelters and want to target the offices of the Interior Ministry in Shebekino with multiple launch rocket systems.

Another anti-Kremlin group, the Free Russia Legion, also announced a raid on Russian territory for today. One of the fighters said they were near the Russian border and preparing to cross. “Very soon, we will advance again on the territory of Russia to bring freedom, peace and tranquility. Grayvoron is just the beginning,” said the fighter, referring to the city where the clashes occurred during the previous incursion into the Belgorod region.