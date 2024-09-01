Mayor Demidov: 4 apartment buildings and 23 private houses were damaged due to the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov spoke about the consequences of the night attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). His report was published in Telegram– the city mayor’s channel.

According to the authorities, after the night attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, damage was recorded in four apartment buildings and 24 apartments, as well as 23 private houses. “We are eliminating the consequences of the attack by military formations of a neighboring state on peaceful residential areas,” Demidov reported.

Also, 14 cars were damaged in the attack, three cars were completely burned. In addition, damage was noticed at industrial and commercial facilities. Demidov asked city residents to call 112 if they have any questions.

Demidov’s article says that in the morning, in one of the microdistricts that was attacked, employees of a municipal enterprise continued to work. “They brought in a boom lift and other municipal equipment. The local management company is working. Residents and volunteers are actively helping,” the head of Belgorod concluded.

On the night of September 1, an air defense system was activated over Belgorod, several air targets were shot down. A passenger car was also damaged by shrapnel in the village of Maysky in the Belgorod district.