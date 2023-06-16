Personnel of the Chechen battalion “Zapad-Akhmat” of the Russian Defense Ministry have begun to counteract Ukrainian sabotage groups and prevent their penetration into the territory of the Belgorod region. This was announced by the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov on Telegram.

According to Kadyrov, fighters are gaining strength on the territory of the checkpoint near Nekhoteevka. He added that the fighters also took up duty at the checkpoint near the village of Kazinka, in the direction of Graivoron.

NEW AIR ALERT

Yesterday a new air alert was triggered in all regions of Ukraine. Authorities have advised people to take cover. On social media, the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K fighter was reported, which is the carrier of the kh-47m2 Kinzhal supersonic missile.

While the death toll from the Russian bombing that hit Kryvyi Rih, the birthplace of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Dnipropetrovsk region in eastern Ukraine, has risen further. The latest toll confirmed by the Ukrainian authorities speaks of 13 dead.

AIR DEFENSE SYSTEMS

The British Ministry of Defense has announced that the United Kingdom, the United States, Denmark and the Netherlands will supply Ukraine with munitions and air defense systems to respond to the recent missile attacks by Moscow. The British Defense Ministry stressed that within a few weeks hundreds of short- and medium-range missiles and equipment to protect the country’s critical infrastructure and ensure the success of the Ukrainian counter-offensive will be delivered to Kiev.

Counteroffensive that has already made it possible to free seven villages previously occupied by the Russians and to “restore control over 100 square km of territory”, Oleksii Hromov, spokesman for the Ukrainian general staff, announced in Kiev, adding that Ukrainian forces continue to attack the Russians north and south of Bakhmut, in Donetsk.

Meanwhile, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Russian forces were offering “strong resistance” by hitting Ukrainians with heavy artillery and drones.

“SERIOUSLY INJURED BUDANOV, CAPE 007 KIEV”

The head of Ukrainian intelligence Kirill Budanov was reportedly injured during a Russian missile attack on the headquarters of the Main Intelligence Directorate in Kiev and reportedly hospitalized “in serious condition” in a Bundeswehr (German armed forces) hospital in Berlin. This was announced by the Russian agency RIA Novosti, which would have learned the news from Ukrainian military intelligence sources, according to which Budanov would have been injured on the morning of May 29 during a Russian attack on the building of the Main Directorate of the intelligence in Kiev.

“A Russian missile hit the office near the one where Budanov was present,” the source told RIA Novosti. Budanov would have been pulled out from under the rubble and subsequently transported by air ambulance of the Ukrainian armed forces to the military base of Rzeszow in Poland, and from there by plane would have reached Berlin.