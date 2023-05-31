As a result of the shelling by Ukrainian nationalists of a temporary accommodation center (TAP) in the Shebekinsky district of the Belgorod region, one person was killed and two were injured. This was announced on Tuesday, May 30, by the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

“Vitaly Alekseevich, the guard of this institution, died. Two more people were injured. They are in critical condition in intensive care. One man with penetrating wounds of the abdominal cavity, the second with penetrating wounds of the chest, ”the text of the message published in Telegram channel heads of the region.

According to Gladkov, three direct hits in the sanatorium fell on the residential and administrative buildings and on the territory of the checkpoint. Ukrainian shells pierced the roof, smashed window openings and glass. Damaged, including two cars, reports “Newspaper.Ru“.

A TAP in the Shebekinsky district was fired upon by radicals from Ukraine earlier that day, on May 30th. According to Gladkov, the settlement housed residents of the village of Sereda, who have been resettled from their own settlement for more than a year.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.