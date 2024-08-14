More than a week after the Ukrainian army launched a surprise incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, the governor of nearby Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, declared a state of emergency on August 14. He is also asking President Vladimir Putin to declare a federal state of emergency. Meanwhile, Kiev’s troops continue to advance into Russian territory, while the forces of both countries claim blows to the other side. Moscow said its military shot down 117 drones in the early hours of Wednesday. And Ukraine says it destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter and shot down 17 drones.

