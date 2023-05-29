Gladkov called the annexation of Kharkov to the Belgorod region the solution to the issue of Ukrainian attacks

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, called the annexation of Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region a solution to the problem of shelling the territories of the region. The head made such a statement on the air of the Russia-24 TV channel, part of the commentary leads TASS.

According to Gladkov, such a development of events will help protect the Belgorod region from attacks.

“Kharkov to join the Belgorod region. This is the best way to solve the problem of shelling,” said the head of the Russian border region, answering a journalist’s question about what can be done to stop the shelling.

Before that, Gladkov said that since the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine, at least five sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRGs) have entered the Belgorod region.

On May 22, saboteurs entered the territory of the Graivoronsky district of the Belgorod region. Gladkov then specified that the Armed Forces of Russia, as well as the Russian Guard and the FSB, took part in their liquidation.