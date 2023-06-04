Governor Gladkov agreed to meet with saboteurs at the Shebekino checkpoint for the sake of prisoners

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, agreed to meet with the saboteurs at the Shebekino checkpoint for the sake of the prisoners, if they were still alive. This follows from the appeal of the head of the Russian border region, which was published in Telegram-channel.

The Belgorod governor also noted that the saboteurs had indeed entered Novaya Tavolzhanka.

“I saw the appeal of scoundrels, scoundrels, murderers and fascists who allegedly want to meet with me, offering a conversation “in exchange” for prisoners. <...> I hope that they will all be destroyed. It cannot be otherwise, by definition. Every day, civilians die at the hands of these fascists, including the Belgorod region, we bury them every day,” Gladkov said in an address.

The governor admitted that the prisoners had already been dealt with, but called the saboteurs to a meeting for a possible exchange on Sunday, June 4, from 17:00 to 18:00.

Prior to this, the “Russian Volunteer Corps”, speaking on the side of Ukraine, suggested that Gladkov meet on the territory of the temple in Novaya Tavolzhanka and hand over two prisoners to him.

Earlier, the governor spoke about shelling by Ukraine of the territory of the market in the center of Belgorod Shebekino. According to preliminary data, no one was injured in the incident.