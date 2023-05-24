Governor Gladkov announced questions to the Ministry of Defense after the DRG attack on the Belgorod Region

Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov, answering questions from residents during a live broadcast on a social network “In contact with” announced questions to the Russian Ministry of Defense after the DRG attack on the region and the shelling of its territory.

One of the local residents asked why there is a “leaky border” in the region, although the special operation has been going on for a year and a half and the authorities say that “everything is under control”, a “security line” has been built. “At the same time, the enemy reaches the regional center almost on tanks, bypassing three villages,” he said, also recalling the shelling of border settlements in the region. “Can’t we ask the Ministry of Defense and the federal authorities to strengthen the security of the region?”

“I have even more questions for the Ministry of Defense than you,” Gladkov replied. He called the main task of law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of residents and noted that “from the mistakes that were made” it is necessary to draw conclusions.

Earlier, footage from the site of the liquidation of the Ukrainian DRG in the Belgorod region appeared on the network. They show damaged military equipment, equipment with yellow tape lying on the ground, as well as a burned-out pickup truck with the inscription “For Bakhmut” on the door.

On May 22, it became known that a group of Ukrainian saboteurs had infiltrated the Belgorod border region and attacked several villages. The military, as well as the National Guard and the FSB, participated in its liquidation. On the afternoon of May 23, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the enemy had been blocked and destroyed by artillery fire. Later, the legal regime of the counterterrorist operation was canceled in the region.